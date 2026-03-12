(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steady, Strategic and Service‑Driven — AFRICOM’s Navy Sailor of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Steady, Strategic and Service‑Driven — AFRICOM’s Navy Sailor of the Year

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Takisha Miller 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Oluyinka Akinsawe, a personnel specialist assigned to the Military Personnel Branch, U.S. Africa Command, stands outside the headquarters building at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 10 , 2026. Akinsawe earned recognition as AFRICOM’s Sailor of the Year for her integrity, adaptability and leadership in managing critical personnel programs that keep Sailors mission ready. (U.S. Army photo by Takisha (Tak) Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 07:22
    Photo ID: 9568025
    VIRIN: 260209-O-AY109-1244
    Resolution: 2485x1920
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steady, Strategic and Service‑Driven — AFRICOM’s Navy Sailor of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Takisha Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Steady, Strategic and Service‑Driven — AFRICOM’s Navy Sailor of the Year
    Steady, Strategic and Service‑Driven — AFRICOM’s Navy Sailor of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Steady, Strategic and Service‑Driven — AFRICOM’s Navy Sailor of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery