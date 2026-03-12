Steady, Strategic and Service‑Driven — AFRICOM’s Navy Sailor of the Year

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U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Oluyinka Akinsawe, a personnel specialist assigned to the Military Personnel Branch, U.S. Africa Command, stands outside the headquarters building at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 10 , 2026. Akinsawe earned recognition as AFRICOM’s Sailor of the Year for her integrity, adaptability and leadership in managing critical personnel programs that keep Sailors mission ready. (U.S. Army photo by Takisha (Tak) Hall)