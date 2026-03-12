Photo By Takisha Miller | U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Oluyinka Akinsawe, a personnel specialist assigned...... read more read more Photo By Takisha Miller | U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Oluyinka Akinsawe, a personnel specialist assigned to the Military Personnel Branch, U.S. Africa Command, stands outside the headquarters building at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 10 , 2026. Akinsawe earned recognition as AFRICOM’s Sailor of the Year for her integrity, adaptability and leadership in managing critical personnel programs that keep Sailors mission ready. (U.S. Army photo by Takisha (Tak) Hall) see less | View Image Page

Steady, Strategic and Service‑Driven — AFRICOM’s Navy Sailor of the Year Your browser does not support the audio element.

STUTTGART, Germany — Petty Officer 1st Class (SW/AW) Oluyinka Akinsawe’s selection as Sailor of the Year at U.S. Africa Command reflects a career defined by dedication, adaptability and an unwavering commitment to supporting warfighters behind the scenes.



Akinsawe, a U.S. Navy personnel specialist assigned to the Military Personnel Branch, serves as the Navy Personnel HR manager for Sailors stationed at AFRICOM headquarters. Born in Nigeria, she moved to the United States in 2017 and joined the Navy in 2019. Now approaching seven years of service and nearly two years at AFRICOM, she has become a steady force in a complex, joint environment.



“Being selected shows that my dedication, integrity and commitment to people didn’t go unnoticed,” Akinsawe said. “As a member of AFRICOM, it reflects the importance of the support role that keeps our mission moving forward.”



As a personnel specialist, Akinsawe manages the full spectrum of administrative and personnel functions for Sailors assigned to the command. Her responsibilities include processing pay and entitlements, maintaining service records, managing in-processing and out-processing actions, and ensuring personnel are properly aligned to billets. She works across both Navy and joint systems to keep readiness data accurate and up to date.



In a combatant command that emphasizes partnership, readiness and strategic competition across the African continent, administrative precision is critical. Akinsawe understands that operational success begins with people.



“People are the organization,” she said. “If their records are correct and they’re paid properly, they can focus on their mission.”



One of her proudest accomplishments this year came when her chief went on paternity leave, leaving Akinsawe responsible for managing the office’s administrative workload, including complex pay functions. She assumed the duties independently and maintained seamless support to the command without disruption or complaint. The experience marked a turning point in her professional growth, reinforcing her confidence and leadership under pressure.



Throughout the year, she also helped resolve a complicated pay issue that required hours of research across multiple systems and coordination with a Sailor’s previous command. The case demanded persistence, attention to detail and collaboration to prevent continued financial impact to the service member.



Integrity guides her approach in those moments, she said — doing the right thing even when no one is watching. Professionalism, creative problem-solving and a commitment to continuous learning have shaped her success in high-tempo situations.



Before arriving at AFRICOM, Akinsawe only served at Navy commands. Transitioning to a joint headquarters presented an early challenge, as each service operates with different terminology, systems and processes. She quickly adapted, expanding her expertise beyond Navy regulations to effectively support a multinational, multi-service staff. Today, she is proficient in both Navy and joint personnel systems, enabling her to provide comprehensive support across the command.



She credits her Senior Chief Petty Officer for mentoring her along the way and encouraging her to build confidence by researching policies and mastering her craft.



Teamwork, she said, played a key role in her success and in earning AFRICOM’s Sailor of the Year recognition.



Akinsawe advises junior Sailors to seek opportunities at joint commands whenever possible. “Exposure to other services broadens perspective and strengthens professional development,” she said, “it helps Sailors stand out and prepare for strategic-level responsibilities.”



Looking ahead, Akinsawe plans to continue serving and hopes to complete a full 20-year career. She is working toward earning her degree and pursuing commissioning opportunities, including programs that would allow her to serve as a Navy officer in the future.



What motivates her most, she said, is knowing her work directly supports those carrying out the mission.



“My job is to take care of the warfighters so they can carry out their mission,” Akinsawe said. “Knowing that my diligence contributes to their peace of mind and readiness — that’s what motivates me every day.”



Behind the scenes at AFRICOM headquarters, her steady leadership and commitment ensure Sailors remain ready, supported and focused — a quiet but essential force in advancing the command’s mission across Africa.