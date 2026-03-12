(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Capt. Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Commander Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson attends a joint press conference announcing the eradication of an invasive ant species in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, March 12, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 19:09
    Photo ID: 9567482
    VIRIN: 250312-A-QC559-1000
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants [Image 5 of 5], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants
    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants
    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants
    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants
    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    IMCOM - Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery