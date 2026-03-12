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    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants

    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants

    Photo By Natalie Stanley | U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Commander Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson attends a joint press...... read more read more

    JAPAN

    03.15.2026

    Story by Capt. Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants
    TORII STATION, Japan — U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa and Japanese environmental partners announced the successful eradication of an invasive ant species at Naha Military Port during a joint press conference in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, March 12, 2026.

    This announcement marked the culmination of several years of coordinated monitoring and response efforts.

    The invasive species was first detected at the port in 2020, prompting a collaborative response between U.S. and Japanese authorities. Through sustained monitoring, coordinated control measures and environmental management, officials confirmed the eradication after multiple years of zero detections, including a final survey conducted in autumn 2025.

    The response involved close coordination with Japan’s Ministry of the Environment, Okinawa Prefectural Government, Naha City, the University of the Ryukyus, the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology and other environmental experts.

    “Invasive species do not recognize fences or boundaries,” said Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, USAG Okinawa commander. “This success demonstrates what can be accomplished when partners work together toward a shared goal.”

    Following the initial detection, monitoring and control measures were implemented in close collaboration with Japanese experts. Surveys will continue annually to ensure the species have not re-established a presence.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 00:11
    Story ID: 560587
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants, by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants
    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants
    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants
    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants
    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants

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