USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Commander Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson attends a joint press conference announcing the eradication of an invasive ant species in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, March 12, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 19:09
|Photo ID:
|9567490
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-QC559-1002
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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