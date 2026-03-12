Date Taken: 03.11.2026 Date Posted: 03.15.2026 19:09 Photo ID: 9567490 VIRIN: 260312-A-QC559-1002 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 4.96 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants [Image 5 of 5], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.