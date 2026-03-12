A National Parks and Wildlife Conservation patch is displayed during a joint press conference in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, March 12, 2026. U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa and Japanese environmental partners announced the successful eradication of an invasive ant species at Naha Military Port during a joint press conference .
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 19:09
|Photo ID:
|9567492
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-QC559-1003
|Resolution:
|3607x2705
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants [Image 5 of 5], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.