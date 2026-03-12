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    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants [Image 4 of 5]

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    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Capt. Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    A National Parks and Wildlife Conservation patch is displayed during a joint press conference in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, March 12, 2026. U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa and Japanese environmental partners announced the successful eradication of an invasive ant species at Naha Military Port during a joint press conference .

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 19:09
    Photo ID: 9567492
    VIRIN: 260312-A-QC559-1003
    Resolution: 3607x2705
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants [Image 5 of 5], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants
    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants
    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants
    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants
    USAG Okinawa, Japanese partners eradicate invasive ants

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