Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition

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Indiana National Guard Sgt. Ruby Starrett, with 381st Military Police Company, completes mile 2 of the 8-mile ruck march during The Best Warrior Competition on March 15, 2026 at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that seeks to test the most skilled and proficient warriors on various basic soldier tasks such as physical fitness, marksmanship, combat readiness and more. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Katie Dixon)