Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition

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Indiana National Guard Spc. Corey Bockover, with Company B, 2nd Battalion,151st Infantry Regiment, fires an M4 rifle at the zero range during the Best Warrior Competition on March 14, 2026 at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that seeks to test the most skilled and proficient warriors on various basic soldier tasks such as physical fitness, marksmanship, combat readiness and more. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Katie Dixon)