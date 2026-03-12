Indiana National Guard Spc. Corey Bockover, with Company B, 2nd Battalion,151st Infantry Regiment, fires an M4 rifle at the zero range during the Best Warrior Competition on March 14, 2026 at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that seeks to test the most skilled and proficient warriors on various basic soldier tasks such as physical fitness, marksmanship, combat readiness and more. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Katie Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 11:31
|Photo ID:
|9567284
|VIRIN:
|260314-A-WK467-4155
|Resolution:
|6123x4082
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Katie Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.