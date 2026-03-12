Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition

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Indiana National Guard Sgt. Clark Fehrenbacher, with 1st Battalion,151st Infantry Regiment, performs a combat reload on the M4 rifle range during The Best Warrior Competition on March 14, 2026 at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that seeks to test the most skilled and proficient warriors on various basic soldier tasks such as physical fitness, marksmanship, combat readiness and more. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Katie Dixon)