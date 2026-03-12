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    Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition [Image 10 of 15]

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    Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Photo by Spc. Katie Dixon 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    Indiana National Guard Sgt. Clark Fehrenbacher, with 1st Battalion,151st Infantry Regiment, performs a combat reload on the M4 rifle range during The Best Warrior Competition on March 14, 2026 at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that seeks to test the most skilled and proficient warriors on various basic soldier tasks such as physical fitness, marksmanship, combat readiness and more. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Katie Dixon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 11:31
    Photo ID: 9567285
    VIRIN: 260314-A-WK467-5957
    Resolution: 6123x4082
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Katie Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition
    Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition
    Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition
    Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition
    Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition
    Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition
    Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition
    Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition
    Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition
    Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition
    Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition
    Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition
    Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition
    Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition
    Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition

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