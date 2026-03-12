Indiana National Guard soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition

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Indiana National Guard Spc. Gavin Winn, with 113th Brigade Support Battalion, overcomes the incline wall portion of the obstacle course during the Best Warrior Competition on March 13, 2026 at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that seeks to test the most skilled and proficient warriors on various basic soldier tasks such as physical fitness, marksmanship, combat readiness and more. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Katie Dixon)