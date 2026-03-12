122nd Fighter Wing names new Command Chief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph A. Lewis, 122nd Fighter Wing command chief, speaks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, March 14, 2026. Lewis brings a wealth of experience to the role, beginning his military career in 2003 with the U.S. Marine Corps before transferring to the Indiana Air National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing in 2008. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Hough)