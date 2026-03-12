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    122nd Fighter Wing names new Command Chief [Image 2 of 4]

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    122nd Fighter Wing names new Command Chief

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Hough 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott T. Boatright, 122nd Fighter Wing commander, speaks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, March 14, 2026. After more than three years serving as the wing’s command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Kyle D. Hoopingarner transferred the responsibility to Chief Master Sgt. Joseph A. Lewis, who assumed the role as the new command chief of the 122nd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Hough)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 11:21
    Photo ID: 9567275
    VIRIN: 260314-Z-VB772-1032
    Resolution: 3794x5703
    Size: 8.15 MB
    Location: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 122nd Fighter Wing names new Command Chief [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Danielle Hough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    122nd Fighter Wing names new Command Chief
    122nd Fighter Wing names new Command Chief
    122nd Fighter Wing names new Command Chief

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