122nd Fighter Wing names new Command Chief

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kyle D. Hoopingarner, 122nd Fighter Wing command chief, speaks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, March 14, 2026. After more than three years serving as the wing’s command chief, Hoopingarner transferred the responsibility to Chief Master Sgt. Joseph A. Lewis, who assumed the role as the new command chief of the 122nd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Hough)