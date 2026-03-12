122nd Fighter Wing names new Command Chief

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From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Scott T. Boatright, 122nd Fighter Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Kyle D. Hoopingarner, outgoing command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph A. Lewis, right, incoming command chief, applaud during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, March 14, 2026. During the ceremony, Lewis was appointed as the new command chief of the 122nd Fighter Wing, where he will serve as the senior enlisted advisor to the wing commander and advocate for the enlisted Airmen assigned to the unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Hough)