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    374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26 [Image 4 of 4]

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    374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26

    JAPAN

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron prepares to take off during a simulated deployment as part of exercise Beverly Midnight 2026, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 9, 2026. This exercise provides unique opportunities to synchronize and integrate various forces across Japan into joint, coalition and bilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 04:11
    Photo ID: 9567191
    VIRIN: 260309-F-ZV099-7039
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26
    374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26
    374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26
    374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26

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