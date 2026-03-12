374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26

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A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron prepares to take off during a simulated deployment as part of exercise Beverly Midnight 2026, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 9, 2026. This exercise provides unique opportunities to synchronize and integrate various forces across Japan into joint, coalition and bilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)