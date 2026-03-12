374 AW simulates deployment of personnel, cargo for BM26

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing load a 10K all-terrain forklift onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during exercise Beverly Midnight 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 9, 2026. BM26 provides an optimal environment to enhance and understand possible opportunities to continue the advancement of shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)