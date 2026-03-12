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    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX [Image 11 of 13]

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    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Elias Vasquez, left, and Lance Cpl. Ezequiel Soto, both machine gunners with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, fire an M240B machine gun during a Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2026. 12th LCT Marines executed a company-level CALFEX, integrating organic and supporting fires, maneuver elements, and reconnaissance capabilities to conduct a coordinated assault on a designated objective. The range strengthened the unit’s ability to synchronize fires and movement in a dynamic training environment while enhancing combat effectiveness and overall readiness. Vasquez is a native of Texas and Soto is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 01:17
    Photo ID: 9567121
    VIRIN: 260303-M-AO948-1142
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.99 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX

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    CALFEX
    USMCNews
    12th MLR
    12th Littoral Combat Team
    Marines

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