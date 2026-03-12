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    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX [Image 1 of 13]

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    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, prepare to execute a company-sized attack during a Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2026. 12th LCT Marines executed a company-level CALFEX, integrating organic and supporting fires, maneuver elements, and reconnaissance capabilities to conduct a coordinated assault on a designated objective. The range strengthened the unit’s ability to synchronize fires and movement in a dynamic training environment while enhancing combat effectiveness and overall readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 01:18
    Photo ID: 9567110
    VIRIN: 260302-M-AO948-1176
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.84 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX

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    CALFEX
    USMCNews
    12th MLR
    12th Littoral Combat Team
    Marines

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