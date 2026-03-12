U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dushorn Fortella, left, and Lance Cpl. Marcus Johnson, both machine gunners with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, fire an M240B machine gun during a Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2026. 12th LCT Marines executed a company-level CALFEX, integrating organic and supporting fires, maneuver elements, and reconnaissance capabilities to conduct a coordinated assault on a designated objective. The range strengthened the unit’s ability to synchronize fires and movement in a dynamic training environment while enhancing combat effectiveness and overall readiness. Fortella is a native of New York and Johnson is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rodney Frye)