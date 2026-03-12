U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, patrol during a Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2026. 12th LCT Marines executed a company-level CALFEX, integrating organic and supporting fires, maneuver elements, and reconnaissance capabilities to conduct a coordinated assault on a designated objective. The range strengthened the unit’s ability to synchronize fires and movement in a dynamic training environment while enhancing combat effectiveness and overall readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 01:18
|Photo ID:
|9567114
|VIRIN:
|260303-M-AO948-1024
|Resolution:
|5852x3901
|Size:
|5.33 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with 12th LCT’s Bravo Company Execute a CALFEX [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.