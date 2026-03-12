Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Dorm Renovation Ribbon Cutting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the San Angelo community visit the new and improved fire department dorms at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The 18-month project added an additional eight single dorms to promote better living spaces for firefighters working long shifts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)