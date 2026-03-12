Members of the San Angelo community visit the new and improved fire department dorms at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The 18-month project added an additional eight single dorms to promote better living spaces for firefighters working long shifts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 17:11
|Photo ID:
|9566258
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-SV960-1226
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Dorm Renovation Ribbon Cutting [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Dorm Renovation Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
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