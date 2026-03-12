Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Dorm Renovation Ribbon Cutting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lane Carter, honorary commander and Tom Greene County judge, speaks at the Goodfellow Fire Department dorm ribbon-cutting ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The 18-month fire department dorm project was funded by the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant to improve firefighters' living conditions and reduce maintenance costs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)