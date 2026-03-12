Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Dorm Renovation Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Photo By Airman 1st Class Maria Mota | Goodfellow Fire Department recently received new modernized dorms at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026. The 18-month project added an additional eight single dorms to promote better living spaces for firefighters working long shifts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota) see less | View Image Page

The 17th Training Wing hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new and improved fire department dorms at Goodfellow Air Force Base, March 6.

The $3.6 million project was bolstered by the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant, with the intent of improving the living and working conditions of Goodfellow’s firefighters. The renovation took 18 months to complete a 2,890 square-foot addition to the Goodfellow Fire Department dormitories.

“The fire department is proof of what happens when a community and military come together,” stated Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander. “They’ve increased our ability to not only respond to community events, but to what happens here regularly on this air force base.”

Previously, the dorms consisted of four-man, open-bay sleeping quarters, with limited privacy, negatively impacting firefighters' living and working conditions. In addition, the previous heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and plumbing system caused numerous issues, resulting in recurring maintenance costs increasing stress for firefighters outside their official responsibilities.

The renovations added eight new, private and modernized dorms. Granting firefighters personal space for proper rest during their 48-hour shifts. The new and improved sleeping environment allows firefighters to focus on carrying out their mission of aiding those in need at any time.