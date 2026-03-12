Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Dorm Renovation Ribbon Cutting

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U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, 17 Training Wing commander, and Lane Carter, honorary commander and Tom Greene County judge, cut the ribbon in the opening ceremony of the new fire department dorms at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The 18-month fire department dorm project was funded by the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant to improve firefighters' living conditions and reduce maintenance costs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)