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    Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Dorm Renovation Ribbon Cutting [Image 6 of 7]

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    Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Dorm Renovation Ribbon Cutting

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, 17 Training Wing commander, and Lane Carter, honorary commander and Tom Greene County judge, cut the ribbon in the opening ceremony of the new fire department dorms at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The 18-month fire department dorm project was funded by the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant to improve firefighters' living conditions and reduce maintenance costs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 17:11
    Photo ID: 9566256
    VIRIN: 260306-F-SV960-1173
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Dorm Renovation Ribbon Cutting [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Dorm Renovation Ribbon Cutting
    Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Dorm Renovation Ribbon Cutting
    Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Dorm Renovation Ribbon Cutting
    Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Dorm Renovation Ribbon Cutting
    Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Dorm Renovation Ribbon Cutting
    Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Dorm Renovation Ribbon Cutting
    Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Dorm Renovation Ribbon Cutting

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