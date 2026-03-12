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U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen assigned to the 482d Fighter Wing walk toward a C-130 Hercules at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., March 8, 2026. The Airmen departed with equipment and supplies for Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, to participate in exercise Patriot Forge 26.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano)