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    Patriot Forge 26 [Image 3 of 4]

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    Patriot Forge 26

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano 

    482d Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen assigned to the 482d Fighter Wing walk toward a C-130 Hercules at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., March 8, 2026. The Airmen departed with equipment and supplies for Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, to participate in exercise Patriot Forge 26.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 13:52
    Photo ID: 9565662
    VIRIN: 260308-F-GL802-1211
    Resolution: 6727x5382
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Patriot Forge 26 [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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