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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 70th Aerial Port Squadron, 482d Fighter Wing, push a pallet of cargo into a C-130 Hercules at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., March 8, 2026. The cargo movement supported the deployment of personnel, equipment, and supplies from the 482d Fighter Wing to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, for exercise Patriot Forge 26.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano)