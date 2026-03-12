U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 70th Aerial Port Squadron, 482d Fighter Wing, push a pallet of cargo into a C-130 Hercules at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., March 8, 2026. The cargo movement supported the deployment of personnel, equipment, and supplies from the 482d Fighter Wing to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, for exercise Patriot Forge 26.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 13:52
|Photo ID:
|9565650
|VIRIN:
|260308-F-GL802-1127
|Resolution:
|6354x5083
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patriot Forge 26 [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.