U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Luz Soto, assigned to the 482d Logistics Readiness Squadron, refuels a C-130 Hercules at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., March 8, 2026. Fuels Airmen from the 482d LRS supported aircraft operations as the 482d Fighter Wing prepared personnel, equipment, and cargo for transport to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, during exercise Patriot Forge 26.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 13:52
|Photo ID:
|9565658
|VIRIN:
|260308-F-GL802-1188
|Resolution:
|6761x5409
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patriot Forge 26 [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.