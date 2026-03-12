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    Patriot Forge 26 [Image 2 of 4]

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    Patriot Forge 26

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano 

    482d Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Luz Soto, assigned to the 482d Logistics Readiness Squadron, refuels a C-130 Hercules at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., March 8, 2026. Fuels Airmen from the 482d LRS supported aircraft operations as the 482d Fighter Wing prepared personnel, equipment, and cargo for transport to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, during exercise Patriot Forge 26.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 13:52
    Photo ID: 9565658
    VIRIN: 260308-F-GL802-1188
    Resolution: 6761x5409
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Patriot Forge 26 [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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