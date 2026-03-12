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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Luz Soto, assigned to the 482d Logistics Readiness Squadron, refuels a C-130 Hercules at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., March 8, 2026. Fuels Airmen from the 482d LRS supported aircraft operations as the 482d Fighter Wing prepared personnel, equipment, and cargo for transport to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, during exercise Patriot Forge 26.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano)