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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 482d Fighter Wing board a C-130 Hercules at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., March 8, 2026. The aircraft transported 482d personnel and equipment to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, in support of exercise Patriot Forge 26.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano)