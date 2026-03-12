U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 482d Fighter Wing board a C-130 Hercules at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., March 8, 2026. The aircraft transported 482d personnel and equipment to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, in support of exercise Patriot Forge 26.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 13:52
|Photo ID:
|9565674
|VIRIN:
|260308-F-GL802-1235
|Resolution:
|6794x5435
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patriot Forge 26 [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.