    CETC 2026 at Grafenwoehr [Image 9 of 9]

    CETC 2026 at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command, addresses the audience of the Conference of European Training Centers at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 12, 2026. The 7ATC-hosted CETC provides an opportunity for NATO allies and partner nations from across Europe to build relationships, discuss approaches to multinational training procedures, and improve training across the joint force in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 02:54
    Photo ID: 9564782
    VIRIN: 260312-A-BS310-1081
    Resolution: 7723x5149
    Size: 10.77 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CETC 2026 at Grafenwoehr [Image 9 of 9], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    TSAE
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

