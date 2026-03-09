(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TSAE conference support [Image 2 of 9]

    TSAE conference support

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Nathaniel Petraitis, a Visual Information Specialist assigned to Training Support Activity Europe, 7th Army Training Command, sets up a presentation monitor for an upcoming conference at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 9, 2026. TSAE provides home-station, expeditionary, rotational, and contingency training support and high-end audiovisual and conference support equipment across the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility in order to build readiness and increase interoperability of all U.S. assigned, attached, regionally aligned forces, our multinational partners, and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    VIRIN: 260309-A-BS310-1104
    This work, TSAE conference support [Image 9 of 9], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

