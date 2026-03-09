CETC 2026 at Grafenwoehr

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command, addresses the audience of the Conference of European Training Centers at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 12, 2026. The 7ATC-hosted CETC provides an opportunity for NATO allies and partner nations from across Europe to build relationships, discuss approaches to multinational training procedures, and improve training across the joint force in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)