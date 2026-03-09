TSAE conference support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Cody Nelson, assigned to Training Support Activity Europe, 7th Army Training Command, operates audiovisual equipment during set up for an upcoming conference at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 9, 2026. TSAE provides home-station, expeditionary, rotational, and contingency training support and high-end audiovisual and conference support equipment across the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility in order to build readiness and increase interoperability of all U.S. assigned, attached, regionally aligned forces, our multinational partners, and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)