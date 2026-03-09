USS Rafael Peralta Flight Quarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260311-N-KW492-1062

U.S. Navy pilots Lt. Cmdr. David Crowell, from Oklahoma, left, and Lt. Grayson Mckenzie, from California, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, execute pre-flight checks in an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Philippine Sea, March 11, 2026. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)