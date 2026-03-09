(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Rafael Peralta Flight Operations [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Rafael Peralta Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    260311-N-KW492-1072
    U.S. Navy Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Justin Baker, from Illinois, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, inspects the rescue hook of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Philippine Sea, March 11, 2026. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 00:30
    Photo ID: 9564487
    VIRIN: 260311-N-KW492-1072
    Resolution: 4098x2732
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Transits North Pacififc Ocean
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Transits North Pacififc Ocean
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Transits North Pacififc Ocean
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Transits North Pacififc Ocean
    USS Rafael Peralta Flight Quarters
    USS Rafael Peralta Flight Operations
    USS Rafael Peralta Flight Operations
    USS Rafael Peralta Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery