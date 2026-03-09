USS Rafael Peralta Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Justin Baker, from Illinois, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, inspects the rescue hook of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Philippine Sea, March 11, 2026. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)