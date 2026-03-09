USS Rafael Peralta Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260311-N-KW492-1121

U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Steven Goanos, from Georgia, stands by for instructions on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Philippine Sea, March 11, 2026. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)