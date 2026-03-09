USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Transits North Pacififc Ocean

260310-N-KW492-1263 U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) transits the North Pacific Ocean, March 10, 2026. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
