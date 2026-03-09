CNRJ Holds Regional Sailor of the Year Board

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260227-N-ED15-2006 FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 27, 2026) Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/RJ) presents a plaque to Master-at-Arms 1st Jesse R. Gallo, assigned to Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, during a CNFJ/RJ Regional Sailor of the Year luncheon, Feb. 27, 2026. CNFJ/RJ is responsible for the Navy Installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia and Singapore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)