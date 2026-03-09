CNRJ Holds Regional Sailor of the Year Board

260227-N-ED185-1008 FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 27, 2026) Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, center, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/RJ) and all candidates for the CNRJ Regional Sailor of the Year, along with their respective command master chiefs, pose for a group photo, Feb. 27, 2026. CNFJ/RJ is responsible for the Navy Installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia and Singapore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 23:04
|Photo ID:
|9564442
|VIRIN:
|260227-N-ED185-1008
|Resolution:
|6114x4367
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
