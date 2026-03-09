(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CNRJ Holds Regional Sailor of the Year Board [Image 11 of 14]

    CNRJ Holds Regional Sailor of the Year Board

    JAPAN

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Reynolds 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    260227-N-ED185-1020 FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 27, 2026) Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/CNRJ) Command Master Chief Mike Kaszubowski, left; Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, CNFJ/RJ; Master-at-Arms 1st Class Anthony Revak, assigned to Commander Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO); and CFAO Command Master Chief Suxuan Oonyu pose for a group photo before the CNRJ Regional Sailor of the Quarter board, Feb. 27, 2026. CNFJ/RJ is responsible for the Navy Installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia and Singapore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRJ Holds Regional Sailor of the Year Board [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Brian Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

