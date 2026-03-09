CNRJ Holds Regional Sailor of the Year Board

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260227-N-ED185-1015 FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 27, 2026) Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/CNRJ) Command Master Chief Mike Kaszubowski, left; Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, CNFJ/RJ; Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Adam J. Fox, assigned to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY); and CFAY Command Master Chief Dennis W. Hunt pose for a group photo before the CNRJ Regional Sailor of the Quarter board, Feb. 27, 2026. CNFJ/RJ is responsible for the Navy Installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia and Singapore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)