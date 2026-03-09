MCB Camp Pendleton 62 Area Dining facility Ribbon-cutting Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines, Sailors and civilians tour the facility after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 62 Area dining facility at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the official opening of the facility, providing Marines and Sailors access to improved food services and an enhanced quality of life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez)