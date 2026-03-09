MCB Camp Pendleton 62 Area Dining facility Ribbon-cutting Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton; Navy Capt. Cathy Eyrich, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest; and Marine Corps Col. George Flynn III, commanding officer of Headquarters Company, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, cut a ribbon during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 62 Area dining facility at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the official opening of the facility, providing Marines and Sailors access to improved food services and an enhanced quality of life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez)