MCB Camp Pendleton 62 Area Dining facility Ribbon-cutting Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, delivers remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 62 Area dining facility at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the official opening of the facility, providing Marines and Sailors access to improved food services and an enhanced quality of life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez)