MCB Camp Pendleton 62 Area Dining facility Ribbon-cutting Ceremony

Larry McMarlin, senior vice president of operations for government services at Sodexo, delivers remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 62 Area dining facility at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the official opening of the facility, providing Marines and Sailors access to improved food services and an enhanced quality of life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez)