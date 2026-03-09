(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCB Camp Pendleton 62 Area Dining facility Ribbon-cutting Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    MCB Camp Pendleton 62 Area Dining facility Ribbon-cutting Ceremony

    OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Larry McMarlin, senior vice president of operations for government services at Sodexo, delivers remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 62 Area dining facility at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the official opening of the facility, providing Marines and Sailors access to improved food services and an enhanced quality of life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCB Camp Pendleton 62 Area Dining facility Ribbon-cutting Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Noah Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ribbon-cutting Ceremony, MCB Camp Pendleton, Marines, CG, Sodexo, Dining facility

