U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. William Ehinger, 325th Fighter Wing inspector general superintendent, carries simulated unexploded ordnance during exercise Noble Panther 26-4 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 11, 2026. IG members inspected various operational areas during the exercise, enforcing standards and introducing training injects to sustain a high-pressure environment. Noble Panther is a recurring readiness exercise designed to test the wing’s ability to generate and project combat airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 16:40
|Photo ID:
|9564067
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-LY429-2030
|Resolution:
|7174x4035
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zeeshan Naeem