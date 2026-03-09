325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. William Ehinger, 325th Fighter Wing inspector general superintendent, carries simulated unexploded ordnance during exercise Noble Panther 26-4 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 11, 2026. IG members inspected various operational areas during the exercise, enforcing standards and introducing training injects to sustain a high-pressure environment. Noble Panther is a recurring readiness exercise designed to test the wing’s ability to generate and project combat airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)