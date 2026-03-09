(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4 [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. William Ehinger, 325th Fighter Wing inspector general superintendent, carries simulated unexploded ordnance during exercise Noble Panther 26-4 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 11, 2026. IG members inspected various operational areas during the exercise, enforcing standards and introducing training injects to sustain a high-pressure environment. Noble Panther is a recurring readiness exercise designed to test the wing’s ability to generate and project combat airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 16:40
    Photo ID: 9564067
    VIRIN: 260311-F-LY429-2030
    Resolution: 7174x4035
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOPP
    PAR
    Tyndall
    Noble Panther
    Exercise
    Chemical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery