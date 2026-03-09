(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4 [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Francis Kromka, 325th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintainer, and Staff Sgt. Luis Bernard-Rivera, 325th MXS aircraft fuel systems technician, report a simulated unexploded ordnance during exercise Noble Panther 26-4 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 11, 2026. During the exercise, Airmen conducted post-attack reconnaissance sweeps while wearing mission-oriented protective posture gear, simulating a contested environment and testing downrange operational capabilities for the 325th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 16:40
    Photo ID: 9564065
    VIRIN: 260311-F-LY429-2012
    Resolution: 6405x3603
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOPP
    PAR
    Tyndall
    Noble Panther
    Exercise
    Chemical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery