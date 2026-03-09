325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Francis Kromka, 325th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintainer, and Staff Sgt. Luis Bernard-Rivera, 325th MXS aircraft fuel systems technician, report a simulated unexploded ordnance during exercise Noble Panther 26-4 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 11, 2026. During the exercise, Airmen conducted post-attack reconnaissance sweeps while wearing mission-oriented protective posture gear, simulating a contested environment and testing downrange operational capabilities for the 325th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)