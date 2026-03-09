325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Luis Bernard-Rivera, 325th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems technician, poses for a photo during exercise Noble Panther 26-4 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 11, 2026. Airmen donned mission-oriented protective posture gear and conducted post-attack reconnaissance sweeps to search for simulated chemical damage and unexploded ordnance. Noble panther is a recurring readiness exercise designed to test the wing’s ability to generate and project combat airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)