(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4 [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Luis Bernard-Rivera, 325th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems technician, poses for a photo during exercise Noble Panther 26-4 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 11, 2026. Airmen donned mission-oriented protective posture gear and conducted post-attack reconnaissance sweeps to search for simulated chemical damage and unexploded ordnance. Noble panther is a recurring readiness exercise designed to test the wing’s ability to generate and project combat airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 16:40
    Photo ID: 9564066
    VIRIN: 260311-F-LY429-2023
    Resolution: 7348x4133
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOPP
    PAR
    Tyndall
    Noble Panther
    Exercise
    Chemical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery