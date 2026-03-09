(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4 [Image 1 of 4]

    325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Luis Bernard-Rivera, 325th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems technician, reports a simulated unexploded ordnance during exercise Noble Panther 26-4 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 11, 2026. During the exercise, Airmen conducted post-attack reconnaissance sweeps while wearing mission-oriented protective posture gear, simulating a contested environment and testing downrange operational capabilities for the 325th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 16:40
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MOPP
    PAR
    Tyndall
    Noble Panther
    Exercise
    Chemical

