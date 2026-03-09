325th FW responds to a simulated chemical attack during Noble Panther 26-4

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Luis Bernard-Rivera, 325th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems technician, reports a simulated unexploded ordnance during exercise Noble Panther 26-4 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 11, 2026. During the exercise, Airmen conducted post-attack reconnaissance sweeps while wearing mission-oriented protective posture gear, simulating a contested environment and testing downrange operational capabilities for the 325th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 16:40
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
