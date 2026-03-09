The cross of U.S. Army Air Forces Master Sgt. Thomas Virnelli is seen at the Epinal American Cemetery in Dinoze, France, Feb. 17, 2026. Virnelli, a Bronze Star recipient and veteran of World War II, was killed in an aircraft crash on Jan. 24, 1945, and his service was recently honored by the local French community.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 11:53
|Photo ID:
|9563040
|VIRIN:
|260217-Z-F3853-2016
|Resolution:
|5606x3742
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|DINOZE, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Massachusetts National Guardsmen, French students honor fallen WWII Airman, Master Sgt. Thomas Pop Virnelli [Image 12 of 12], by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS
Massachusetts National Guardsmen, French students honor fallen WWII Airman, Master Sgt. Thomas Pop Virnelli
