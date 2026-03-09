Massachusetts National Guardsmen, French students honor fallen WWII Airman, Master Sgt. Thomas Pop Virnelli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The cross of U.S. Army Air Forces Master Sgt. Thomas Virnelli is seen at the Epinal American Cemetery in Dinoze, France, Feb. 17, 2026. Virnelli, a Bronze Star recipient and veteran of World War II, was killed in an aircraft crash on Jan. 24, 1945, and his service was recently honored by the local French community.